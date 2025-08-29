Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rally Despite Political Uncertainty and Currency Challenges

Emerging markets have recorded an eighth consecutive monthly gain despite political and economic challenges. Stocks in Thailand and Poland saw declines, while South Africa and China reported significant gains. Geopolitical tensions and evolving U.S. policies continue to influence market trends and currency fluctuations in the region.

Updated: 29-08-2025 15:52 IST
Emerging Markets Rally Despite Political Uncertainty and Currency Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market equities are on the brink of achieving an eighth consecutive monthly gain, even amid significant political and economic uncertainty. Thailand's index fell after the Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leading to a slide in both the country's stocks and baht.

In Indonesia, shares saw their sharpest drop in over two months due to political protests, while India's rupee fell amid rising concerns over new U.S. trade barriers. Polish stocks and currency are also facing pressures, impacted by geopolitical dynamics and budget concerns.

Despite these challenges, markets in South Africa and China posted substantial gains. Analysts suggest that as the Federal Reserve grapples with scrutiny, investors may increasingly turn to emerging markets as a viable alternative to a faltering U.S. economic outlook.



