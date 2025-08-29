Left Menu

India's Economy Surges Ahead of Global Uncertainty

India's GDP rose by 7.8% in April-June, driven by agriculture and services, marking its fastest pace in five quarters. While the growth outpaces China's, looming US tariffs threaten exports. Key sectors showed varied performances, with manufacturing slightly up and tertiary services recording significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:44 IST
India's Economy Surges Ahead of Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy demonstrated robust growth, expanding by 7.8% in the April-June quarter, according to government data. This marks the fastest pace in five quarters, fueled particularly by the agricultural sector's gains and the robust performance of services like trade, hotels, and real estate.

The impressive performance positions India as the world's fastest-growing major economy, surpassing China's 5.2% growth in the same period. However, potential US tariffs pose a risk to exports such as textiles, which could impact future growth figures.

While sectors like manufacturing reported marginal growth at 7.7% compared to the previous year, the tertiary sector saw substantial gains. Economists remain cautious about the outlook due to potential hits to exports and advised maintaining GDP growth forecasts conservatively at 6.0% for FY2026.

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

 India
2
Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

 India
3
Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

 Pakistan
4
Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025