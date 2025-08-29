Canada's Economic Roller-Coaster: Navigating a Second Quarter Slump

Canada's economy faced an unexpected downturn in the second quarter, contracting at an annualized rate of 1.6% due to U.S. tariffs pressuring exports, according to Statistics Canada.

The slump, larger than anticipated, has prompted discussions of a potential rate cut by the Bank of Canada at their meeting scheduled for September.

The export sector reported a significant 7.5% decline, marking the largest drop in five years, while domestic demand showed growth, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dismal economic landscape.

