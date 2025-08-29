Canada's Economic Roller-Coaster: Navigating a Second Quarter Slump
Canada's economy shrank by 1.6% in Q2 due to U.S. tariffs impacting exports, though household and government spending provided relief. The GDP decline increased speculation of a possible rate cut by the Bank of Canada. Exports dropped 7.5%, the steepest in five years, while domestic demand showed resilience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST
Canada's economy faced an unexpected downturn in the second quarter, contracting at an annualized rate of 1.6% due to U.S. tariffs pressuring exports, according to Statistics Canada.
The slump, larger than anticipated, has prompted discussions of a potential rate cut by the Bank of Canada at their meeting scheduled for September.
The export sector reported a significant 7.5% decline, marking the largest drop in five years, while domestic demand showed growth, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dismal economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Boosts Fertilizer Exports to India by 20%
Inflation Report Steadies Rate Cut Bets, Stirs Tariff Concerns
Fed’s Rate Cut Decision Hinges on Inflation and Job Market Signals
U.S. Tightens Grip on Semiconductor Exports to China
Govt to soon come out with various measures to support all sectors so that this year's exports will exceed last year's: Piyush Goyal.