Left Menu

Canada's Economic Roller-Coaster: Navigating a Second Quarter Slump

Canada's economy shrank by 1.6% in Q2 due to U.S. tariffs impacting exports, though household and government spending provided relief. The GDP decline increased speculation of a possible rate cut by the Bank of Canada. Exports dropped 7.5%, the steepest in five years, while domestic demand showed resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST
Canada's Economic Roller-Coaster: Navigating a Second Quarter Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economy faced an unexpected downturn in the second quarter, contracting at an annualized rate of 1.6% due to U.S. tariffs pressuring exports, according to Statistics Canada.

The slump, larger than anticipated, has prompted discussions of a potential rate cut by the Bank of Canada at their meeting scheduled for September.

The export sector reported a significant 7.5% decline, marking the largest drop in five years, while domestic demand showed growth, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dismal economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

 India
2
India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

India's Economic Growth Outpaces Challenges with Domestic Demand Surge

 India
3
Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting two communities against each other: Manoj Jarange.

Not seeking Maratha quota by reducing OBC reservation; government pitting tw...

 India
4
Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025