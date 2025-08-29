Left Menu

Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

Delhi's Yellow Line metro services faced significant disruption due to a signalling issue, leading to overcrowded stations and delayed travel. Commuters reported unusually long travel times, with some short rides extending up to 50 minutes. The DMRC addressed the issue with restricted train speed and manual operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday morning, Delhi's Yellow Line metro commuters faced severe delays and overcrowding as trains crawled due to a signalling issue during peak hours.

Services were regulated between 7:25 am and 12 noon, with trains running at a reduced speed of 25 km/h between Kashmere Gate and Patel Chowk.

Commuters voiced frustration over extended travel times, with some journeys nearly tripling. The DMRC updated passengers via announcements and social media while troubleshooting was conducted.

