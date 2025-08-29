Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line
Delhi's Yellow Line metro services faced significant disruption due to a signalling issue, leading to overcrowded stations and delayed travel. Commuters reported unusually long travel times, with some short rides extending up to 50 minutes. The DMRC addressed the issue with restricted train speed and manual operation.
On Friday morning, Delhi's Yellow Line metro commuters faced severe delays and overcrowding as trains crawled due to a signalling issue during peak hours.
Services were regulated between 7:25 am and 12 noon, with trains running at a reduced speed of 25 km/h between Kashmere Gate and Patel Chowk.
Commuters voiced frustration over extended travel times, with some journeys nearly tripling. The DMRC updated passengers via announcements and social media while troubleshooting was conducted.
