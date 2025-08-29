Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

On Friday morning, Delhi's Yellow Line metro commuters faced severe delays and overcrowding as trains crawled due to a signalling issue during peak hours.

Services were regulated between 7:25 am and 12 noon, with trains running at a reduced speed of 25 km/h between Kashmere Gate and Patel Chowk.

Commuters voiced frustration over extended travel times, with some journeys nearly tripling. The DMRC updated passengers via announcements and social media while troubleshooting was conducted.