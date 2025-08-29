Left Menu

New Delhi Railway Station: A New Era of Crowd Management Begins

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected New Delhi railway station to assess construction progress of a holding area for crowd management ahead of festive season. This initiative follows a tragic stampede in February 2025. The project integrates with the Metro to streamline passenger flow and enhance safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:17 IST
In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an on-site inspection at New Delhi railway station to evaluate the ongoing construction of a dedicated holding area for enhancing crowd management.

This move comes in response to a fatal incident on February 15, 2025, when 18 passengers lost their lives in a stampede at the station, prompting the railway ministry to undertake significant upgrades at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, and Ayodhya stations.

The minister emphasized that the new holding area would integrate with the Metro station, accommodating up to 3,000 people to prevent overcrowding. All ticket sales will occur in these holding areas, aiding in the systematic flow of commuters and reducing congestion risks.

