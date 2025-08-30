Left Menu

Fraudulent Funds: IRDAI Assistant Manager Faces Major Accusations

An assistant manager at the IRDAI has been accused of diverting over Rs five crore into personal and relatives' accounts using fraudulent invoices. The case, under investigation by Cyberabad's Economic Offences Wing, surfaced when a payment discrepancy was reported by an entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:08 IST
Fraudulent Funds: IRDAI Assistant Manager Faces Major Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant manager from the Insurance and Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) stands accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to siphon off more than Rs five crore from the authority's funds. Utilizing fake invoices, the official allegedly redirected the money into personal and relatives' accounts over two years.

The case was initiated when a separate entity highlighted that it had not received an expected payment, prompting a deeper investigation. Following an official complaint, the Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad police registered the case, citing relevant legal sections, approximately a week ago.

The authorities are continuing their probe into the matter to uncover the full extent of the alleged financial misconduct, aiming to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025