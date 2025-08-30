Left Menu

LEAP India's Bold Leap into the IPO Arena

LEAP India, a prominent supply chain solutions provider, aims to raise Rs 2,400 crore via an IPO. The offering includes a Rs 400 crore fresh issue and Rs 2,000 crore in shares from promoters. The funds will address debt and working capital needs, bolstered by a robust customer base.

Supply chain giant LEAP India has initiated steps to raise Rs 2,400 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), as per documents submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The offering comprises a fresh issue of shares amounting to Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) valued at Rs 2,000 crore by existing promoters.

Key stakeholders, Vertical Holdings II Pte. Ltd and KIA EBT Scheme 3, are among those reducing their stakes in the OFS. LEAP India plans to use Rs 300 crore from the fresh issuance for debt repayment, while the rest will support working capital needs.

Established in 2013, the Mumbai-based company stands out in on-demand asset pooling within the supply chain sector, boasting over 13.57 million assets, 7,747 customer touchpoints, and 30 fulfilment centers nationwide. With a significant clientele and notable financial outcomes, LEAP India is poised for a promising future with strategic partners IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, UBS Securities India, and Avendus Capital leading the IPO process.

