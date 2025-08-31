Honda Accelerates India's Two-Wheeler Market

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is aggressively aiming to expand its presence in the country's competitive two-wheeler sector, according to a company official.

With a robust lineup that includes two recently launched motorcycles in the 100cc and 125cc categories, HMSI currently holds a 28% market share. Yogesh Mathur, HMSI's Director of Sales and Marketing, emphasized the company's ambitions to further solidify its leading position in India.

Despite holding only a small share in the electric scooter market, HMSI exports to 62 countries and has the potential to replicate its dominance seen in neighboring countries. The company is optimistic about future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)