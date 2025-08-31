Left Menu

Incessant Rains and Landslides Continue to Disrupt Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closed due to continuous rains and fresh landslides. Despite partial road clearance, persistent weather conditions are delaying full restoration efforts, impacting the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:49 IST
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains shut for the sixth day, as relentless rains and a new landslide continue to obstruct the route, officials have reported.

On Sunday, authorities confirmed no new vehicles were allowed on the highway from either Jammu or Srinagar. This closure affects the sole all-weather road that connects Kashmir to other parts of the nation, according to a traffic department spokesperson.

While traffic movement resumed partially on Saturday, efforts to fully clear stranded vehicles were halted as a section of the road began to sink. The transit blockage begins near Tharad Bridge, extending to the area near Balli Nallah. Authorities urge the public to await official updates and avoid heeding rumors until road reinstatement is completed.

Shubam, the Project Manager for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Ramban, noted that torrential rains have complicated cleanup efforts. A 150-meter landslide at Tharad has obstructed one road tube, threatening another.

Consecutive rainfalls have also impacted Jammu city, notably closing the circular route linking Gujjar Nagar with Sidhra. Stone shooting incidents on 'Thandi Sadak' have led officials to suggest travelers use alternative pathways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

