India's Ambitious Housing Project: Forging Global Partnerships

India is in deep negotiations to build 1 million homes in Australia, potentially worth USD 500 billion, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal. These ambitious plans involve seeking financial support from the UAE, tapping into long-standing investment relationships.

To address Australia's housing demand-supply mismatch, Indian workers may be trained according to local standards to execute the project. Housing emerged as a significant topic in Australia's recent elections.

Simultaneously, Goyal highlighted ongoing trade discussions with various countries, aiming to finalize agreements with Oman, New Zealand, and the European Union, among others. India is undeterred by recent U.S. tariffs, looking to expand its export markets.