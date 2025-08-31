Left Menu

India 2025: Surge in Private Sector Investment

Private sector investment in India is predicted to increase by 21.5% to Rs 2.67 lakh crore in 2025-26, driven by favorable macroeconomic conditions and a policy rate cut. Infrastructure projects, particularly in the power sector, are leading the investments, signaling both cyclical recovery and structural growth.

Updated: 31-08-2025 15:25 IST
The Reserve Bank of India's August bulletin forecasts a 21.5% rise in private sector investment, amounting to Rs 2.67 lakh crore in 2025-26. This projection, highlighted in the article 'Private Corporate Investment: Growth in 2024-25 and Outlook for 2025-26,' attributes the increase to robust macroeconomic fundamentals and a 100-bps policy rate cut, despite global uncertainties.

According to the authors, Indian firms entered the fiscal year with healthier balance sheets, higher cash reserves, improved profitability, and better access to diverse funding. Significant capital investments are expected in the infrastructure sector, particularly the power industry, supported by a policy environment conducive to private investment.

The article also underscores the importance of effective project implementation and supportive policy measures to sustain economic growth. It was authored by experts from the RBI's Department of Statistics and Information Management, who emphasize that their views do not necessarily reflect the central bank's official stance.

