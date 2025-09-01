IHIF Asia 2025: Record-Breaking Investor Participation in Hong Kong

The International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia is poised for an unprecedented gathering, with more than 100 distinguished investors managing over $107 billion in assets set to participate. The event, scheduled for September 2025 at the Regent Hong Kong, underscores IHIF Asia's stature as the region's foremost meeting place for industry deal-makers.

Questex Asia's Vice President, IB Saravanan, highlighted the unique positioning of IHIF Asia as a 'deal-focused event.' With 40% of attendees being investors, the forum creates a fertile ground for significant transactions and alliances. Among the prominent investors are Blackstone, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Starwood Capital Group.

Themed 'Beyond Borders: Markets, Capital, Growth,' the event will delve into pressing investor questions, exploring secondary markets, ESG criteria, and technology's impact on asset valuations. Key sessions will feature industry-leading discussions on ROI analysis and market disruption strategies, promising insightful exchanges for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)