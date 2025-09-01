Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Sees Slight Drop in August Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 1% decrease in total sales for August, with the utility vehicles segment down 9%. Tractor sales saw a notable rise, and the company is optimistic about future GST rationalisation as a demand driver. Shares rose 2.93% amid overall mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:34 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Sees Slight Drop in August Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 1% decrease in total sales for the month of August, reaching 75,901 units compared to 76,755 in the previous year. This slight decline reflects a broader trend within the industry as companies adjust to market dynamics.

The utility vehicles segment saw a considerable dip of 9% in the domestic market, with sales falling to 39,399 vehicles. However, tractor sales provided a silver lining as they increased to 26,201 units domestically, up from 20,518 in the same period last year, as noted in Mahindra & Mahindra's regulatory filing.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division, attributed the changes to strategic decisions surrounding GST policies, aiming to minimize dealer stock ahead of the final GST announcement. Despite a 9% dip in the trucks and buses segment, investor confidence appeared strong, with shares rising 2.93% on the BSE.

TRENDING

1
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

 India
2
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference

European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid S...

 Global
3
Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai does not face inconvenience due to them.

Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai d...

 India
4
Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025