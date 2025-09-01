Amazon India Prepares for Great Indian Festival Surge

Amazon India is ramping up its operations to meet escalating customer demand across high-growth categories, such as home, electronics, fashion, and grocery, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival draws near.

The company's expansion includes a new fulfillment center in Rajpura, Punjab, aimed at boosting job creation in the region. Punjab, with over 46,000 sellers across diverse categories, plays a vital role in Amazon's online marketplace.

This festive season, Chandigarh is experiencing increased demand for premium products, with categories like home, kitchen, and outdoors driving Amazon's growth in Punjab. Demand for fitness and mobility equipment, as well as two-wheelers, is also on the rise, showcasing a significant shift in consumer preferences.