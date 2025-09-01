Left Menu

Indo-Japan Synergy: Nippon Life CEO Advocates for Strategic Collaboration

Nippon Life India Asset Management's CEO, Mr. Sikka, represented India at the India–Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo. He highlighted Japan's commitment of ¥10 trillion to India, emphasizing opportunities in technology and infrastructure. This partnership aims to enhance startup ecosystems, with India providing talent and Japan offering manufacturing strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:24 IST
Indo-Japan Synergy: Nippon Life CEO Advocates for Strategic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the India–Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, Nippon Life India Asset Management CEO Mr. Sikka highlighted transformative Indo-Japanese relations. As the sole Indian AMC CEO at the event, he emphasized Japan's ¥10 trillion investment pledge to bolster India's tech and infrastructure sectors over the next decade.

The forum, attended by Prime Ministers Modi and Ishiba, showcased India's strategic role in global economic growth. Mr. Sikka underscored India's burgeoning startup scene, particularly in AI, fintech, and green energy, as areas ripe for Japanese collaboration.

Mr. Sikka praised the synergistic potential, citing India's speed and talent alongside Japan's manufacturing excellence. Key sectors poised for growth include capital goods and electronics, with NAM India positioned at the forefront, reflecting investor trust and confidence.

TRENDING

1
Suzuki Motorcycle India Surges in August Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Surges in August Sales

 India
2
BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

BJP Rallies for NIA Probe in Dharmasthala Scandal

 India
3
GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

 India
4
From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journ...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025