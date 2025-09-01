Indo-Japan Synergy: Nippon Life CEO Advocates for Strategic Collaboration

At the India–Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, Nippon Life India Asset Management CEO Mr. Sikka highlighted transformative Indo-Japanese relations. As the sole Indian AMC CEO at the event, he emphasized Japan's ¥10 trillion investment pledge to bolster India's tech and infrastructure sectors over the next decade.

The forum, attended by Prime Ministers Modi and Ishiba, showcased India's strategic role in global economic growth. Mr. Sikka underscored India's burgeoning startup scene, particularly in AI, fintech, and green energy, as areas ripe for Japanese collaboration.

Mr. Sikka praised the synergistic potential, citing India's speed and talent alongside Japan's manufacturing excellence. Key sectors poised for growth include capital goods and electronics, with NAM India positioned at the forefront, reflecting investor trust and confidence.