Bridging Innovation: DLabs and Maruti Suzuki's Investment Readiness Revolution

In a significant move towards bolstering startup investment readiness, DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB) has partnered with Maruti Suzuki Innovation to introduce FundRays. This Investment Readiness Programme is set to bridge the gap between promising startups and the investment ecosystem.

The initiative commenced with the selection of 15 high-potential startups from the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Alumni network. These startups will engage in a comprehensive program involving structured learning workshops, mentorship from industry veterans, and investor access. This is facilitated through a rigorous workshop schedule focusing on financial modeling, negotiation skills, and sustainable business practices.

CEO of DLabs, Mr. Saumya Kumar, emphasizes the program's dual focus on skill development and strategic network building to drive startup success. The ultimate goal is to enable these ventures to scale effectively, culminating in a showcase where startups pitch to a curated panel of investors, corporates, and ecosystem enablers. FundRays stands as a model for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship across India.