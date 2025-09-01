Left Menu

Ceat Steps Forward with Camso Acquisition

Ceat has successfully acquired Michelin Group's Camso off-highway tyres and tracks business. This acquisition aligns with Ceat's aim to advance in Off Highway mobility, enhance market presence, and sustain growth by tapping into new geographies and expanding its product range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:15 IST
Ceat Steps Forward with Camso Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant industry move, tyre manufacturer Ceat announced on Monday the completion of its acquisition of Michelin Group's Camso off-highway tyres and tracks business. This acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Ceat.

The deal, finalized following a definitive agreement reached in December last year, is expected to bolster Ceat's capabilities in the off-highway mobility sector. Ceat's Managing Director and CEO, Arnab Banerjee, described the acquisition as key to the company's long-term vision to emerge as a formidable force in the industry.

The integration of Camso, a premium brand with a solid market presence in Europe and North America, is expected to enhance Ceat's product offerings and market reach. The company aims to leverage these strengths to access new markets, diversify its portfolio, and achieve sustainable growth moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay HC Orders Maratha Quota Protesters to Vacate Streets

Bombay HC Orders Maratha Quota Protesters to Vacate Streets

 India
2
Ukraine and U.S. Set Joint Reconstruction Fund in Motion

Ukraine and U.S. Set Joint Reconstruction Fund in Motion

 Ukraine
3
Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

 India
4
Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presence

Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025