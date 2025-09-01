Enhanced Security Measures Introduced for Namo Bharat Stations

In a collaborative effort to ramp up security for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Uttar Pradesh Police have recently set up police posts near Sahibabad and Ghaziabad Namo Bharat stations.

The newly inaugurated posts, officially handed over to the state police in a recent ceremony, form part of an enhanced security strategy in the region. The Uttar Pradesh government has prioritized this initiative by assigning two police stations solely to the Delhi-Meerut Corridor, an ambitious transportation project poised to transform local commuting.

Commuter safety remains a top priority for NCRTC, with a host of measures such as CCTV surveillance, security rooms, and multi-zone metal detectors designed to ensure secure transit. These initiatives underscore a commitment to safeguarding passengers and advancing urban transport infrastructure.