Revamping Aviation Security: A New Era for Air Cargo Operations
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu leads a review meeting to enhance India's aviation security. Emphasizing technology-driven approaches, the initiative aims to streamline air cargo operations while ensuring safety. These efforts are set to bolster India's position in global trade and connectivity.
Updated: 01-09-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:58 IST
- India
In a significant move for the aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu chaired a crucial review meeting with officials, focusing on fortifying aviation security through advanced technology measures.
The discussions centered around optimizing air cargo operations, aligning with India's vision of seamless and tech-driven aviation.
Naidu highlighted that enhancing safety and efficiency would foster better business environments, contributing to India's prominence in international trade and connectivity.
