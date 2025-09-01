Revamping Aviation Security: A New Era for Air Cargo Operations

In a significant move for the aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu chaired a crucial review meeting with officials, focusing on fortifying aviation security through advanced technology measures.

The discussions centered around optimizing air cargo operations, aligning with India's vision of seamless and tech-driven aviation.

Naidu highlighted that enhancing safety and efficiency would foster better business environments, contributing to India's prominence in international trade and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)