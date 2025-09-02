Africa Venture Finance Programme Brings Leading VC Managers to Oxford for Growth

Oxford University’s Saïd Business School is hosting the fourth edition of the Africa Venture Finance Programme (AVFP) from 1–5 September 2025, an initiative designed to strengthen Africa’s venture capital ecosystem and foster the growth of technology-driven enterprises across the continent.

Building Capacity in African Venture Capital

More than 40 of Africa’s leading venture capital (VC) fund managers — nearly half of them women — are attending this year’s in-person programme. The AVFP offers a unique platform for peer-to-peer learning, leadership training, and strategic dialogue. Its goal is to equip African VC managers investing in early- and growth-stage startups with the skills and networks needed to navigate an evolving investment landscape.

By the end of this edition, over 150 of Africa’s most active venture capital fund managers will have taken part in the programme, representing a substantial share of the continent’s investment community. These alumni form an expanding network that continues to collaborate, share expertise, and promote best practices in venture financing.

A Collaborative Initiative with Global Backing

The AVFP is delivered by Boost Africa — an initiative of the European Investment Bank’s development arm (EIB Global) and the African Development Bank — with strong support from the European Commission and the Organization of African, Caribbean & Pacific States (OACPS). The programme also receives technical assistance from AfricaGrow, a facility funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through KfW/DEG.

Boost Africa has already supported six private equity funds, more than 70 startups, and mobilised over €380 million in investment capital. Notably, 94% of Boost Africa-supported founders went on to raise at least $1 million — nearly double the success rate of other entrepreneurs on the continent.

Strategic Engagement with Investors and DFIs

The 2025 edition features structured engagements with international Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), including the EBRD, Proparco, the Arab Fund, the UK’s FCDO, and British International Investment (BII). These sessions are designed to open dialogue between African General Partners (GPs) and DFIs on issues such as fundraising, fund performance, portfolio growth, and ecosystem development.

Senior partners from leading VC firms — TLcom, Partech, and AfricInvest — will lead discussions with the DFI community, focusing on strengthening Africa’s venture capital infrastructure and improving access to capital.

Global Voices on Africa’s Innovation Potential

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle stressed the transformative role of venture capital: “Boost Africa is about more than just finance – it’s about building resilient economies, fostering innovation and creating inclusive growth. Enterprises supported under the initiative are attracting more funding, closing more deals, and helping build thriving innovation ecosystems.”

Peter Ellersiek, AfricaGrow’s Investment Director, highlighted the continent’s untapped opportunity: “Africa’s innovation potential is immense, and venture capital is the bridge to unlocking it. By equipping fund managers with equity capital, the right tools, and networks, we’re opening doors to transformative business opportunities that can drive inclusive growth.”

Programme Director Aunnie Patton Power of Oxford University added that the AVFP was more than just a training course: “This isn’t just about growing funds—it’s about reimagining what finance can do when it’s grounded in context, community, and long-term value creation.”

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela tied the programme to the EU’s Global Gateway strategy: “By offering early-stage funding and hands-on support to venture capital fund managers, Boost Africa can be a catalyst for transforming Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape. This partnership demonstrates the EU’s strong commitment to helping African startups scale their innovations and attract sustainable investment.”

Africa’s Expanding VC Market

Although Africa represents 18% of the global population, the continent receives only 1%–2% of global venture capital flows. In 2024, according to the African Private Capital Association, African startups secured 487 deals, including 427 venture capital agreements worth $2.6 billion and 60 venture debt deals valued at $1 billion.

These figures highlight both the rapid growth of Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the challenges of bridging financing gaps, particularly for African-led startups.

Looking Ahead

The AVFP continues to position itself as a cornerstone of Africa’s investment landscape, aiming to close structural financing gaps while equipping fund managers with the knowledge and networks they need. By empowering venture capital professionals, the programme contributes to building resilient ecosystems that can support innovation, create jobs, and foster inclusive economic growth across Africa.