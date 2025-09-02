Left Menu

Textile Turmoil: Indian Industry Faces Tariff Troubles

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with textile industry representatives to address economic issues, particularly the 50% US tariff. Concerns were raised about the tariff's impact on Tamil Nadu's exports. Calls for government intervention and relief packages have been made to protect the industry and jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:28 IST
Textile Turmoil: Indian Industry Faces Tariff Troubles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convened an urgent meeting with textile industry leaders, addressing mounting economic challenges, especially the 50% tariff imposed by the United States.

During the discussion, state's BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran and BJP women's wing president Vanathi Srinivasan emphasized the political dimensions of the crisis. Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the tariff's grave impact on Tamil Nadu, threatening thousands of jobs and costing Rs 3,000 crore in Tiruppur exports.

Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder, Kamal Haasan, called for swift central and state relief measures for Indian exporters. The industry now awaits comprehensive strategies from the Union Government.

TRENDING

1
On the Tracks of Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un's Iconic Armoured Train Journeys

On the Tracks of Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un's Iconic Armoured Train Journeys

 Global
2
MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

MiniMines' Green Leap: Pioneering Battery Recycling in India

 India
3
The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed

The Healing Words: Communication's Role in Healthcare Revealed

 India
4
High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025