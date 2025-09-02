Textile Turmoil: Indian Industry Faces Tariff Troubles

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convened an urgent meeting with textile industry leaders, addressing mounting economic challenges, especially the 50% tariff imposed by the United States.

During the discussion, state's BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran and BJP women's wing president Vanathi Srinivasan emphasized the political dimensions of the crisis. Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the tariff's grave impact on Tamil Nadu, threatening thousands of jobs and costing Rs 3,000 crore in Tiruppur exports.

Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder, Kamal Haasan, called for swift central and state relief measures for Indian exporters. The industry now awaits comprehensive strategies from the Union Government.