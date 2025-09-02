Flipkart Unveils Next-Gen Innovations at Tech Day 2025
Flipkart hosted the Tech Day 2025 in Bengaluru to showcase innovations driving its e-commerce evolution. Ahead of The Big Billion Days, it introduced AI-driven personalization, enhanced app interface, and a paid loyalty program. With unique features aimed at affordability and efficiency, Flipkart envisions a groundbreaking festive season.
Flipkart hosted its Tech Day 2025 event at its headquarters in Bengaluru, revealing transformative technologies shaping the future of its e-commerce platform. The event brought together technology experts and Flipkart leadership for an immersive behind-the-scenes experience.
In anticipation of the festive season and The Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart emphasized its commitment to innovation-led growth. Senior Vice President Bharath Chinamanthur shared insights on tech-driven systems for sellers and logistics, while Consumer Products SVP Ramesh Gururaja elaborated on the upcoming app enhancements tailored for next-gen users, including AI-powered search and personalized homepages.
The company is set to transform user experiences with advanced discovery, video commerce initiatives, and a revamped loyalty program. Flipkart's strategic pillars extend to fintech advances for credit access, platform reliability, and logistics improvements, promising a seamless customer journey during high-demand periods.
