Flipkart Unveils Next-Gen Innovations at Tech Day 2025

Flipkart hosted its Tech Day 2025 event at its headquarters in Bengaluru, revealing transformative technologies shaping the future of its e-commerce platform. The event brought together technology experts and Flipkart leadership for an immersive behind-the-scenes experience.

In anticipation of the festive season and The Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart emphasized its commitment to innovation-led growth. Senior Vice President Bharath Chinamanthur shared insights on tech-driven systems for sellers and logistics, while Consumer Products SVP Ramesh Gururaja elaborated on the upcoming app enhancements tailored for next-gen users, including AI-powered search and personalized homepages.

The company is set to transform user experiences with advanced discovery, video commerce initiatives, and a revamped loyalty program. Flipkart's strategic pillars extend to fintech advances for credit access, platform reliability, and logistics improvements, promising a seamless customer journey during high-demand periods.