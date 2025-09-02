Left Menu

Flipkart Unveils Next-Gen Innovations at Tech Day 2025

Flipkart hosted the Tech Day 2025 in Bengaluru to showcase innovations driving its e-commerce evolution. Ahead of The Big Billion Days, it introduced AI-driven personalization, enhanced app interface, and a paid loyalty program. With unique features aimed at affordability and efficiency, Flipkart envisions a groundbreaking festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:53 IST
Flipkart Unveils Next-Gen Innovations at Tech Day 2025
Flipkart Technology Leaders Sandhya Kapoor, Bharath Chinamanthur, and Ramesh Gururaja at Flipkart Tech Day 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart hosted its Tech Day 2025 event at its headquarters in Bengaluru, revealing transformative technologies shaping the future of its e-commerce platform. The event brought together technology experts and Flipkart leadership for an immersive behind-the-scenes experience.

In anticipation of the festive season and The Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart emphasized its commitment to innovation-led growth. Senior Vice President Bharath Chinamanthur shared insights on tech-driven systems for sellers and logistics, while Consumer Products SVP Ramesh Gururaja elaborated on the upcoming app enhancements tailored for next-gen users, including AI-powered search and personalized homepages.

The company is set to transform user experiences with advanced discovery, video commerce initiatives, and a revamped loyalty program. Flipkart's strategic pillars extend to fintech advances for credit access, platform reliability, and logistics improvements, promising a seamless customer journey during high-demand periods.

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm: Allegations Loom Over Bengal Minister

Political Firestorm: Allegations Loom Over Bengal Minister

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Indonesia: Police Clash with Protesters Over Government Spending

Tensions Rise in Indonesia: Police Clash with Protesters Over Government Spe...

 Global
3
German Chancellor Advocates for Swiss-American Trade Reform

German Chancellor Advocates for Swiss-American Trade Reform

 Germany
4
Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights India's Rising Global Influence

Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights India's Rising Global Influence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025