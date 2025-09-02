India Challenges US Tariffs on Copper, Seeks WTO Intervention

In a bold move, India has initiated consultations with the United States at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over recent 50% tariffs imposed by Washington on a selection of copper products. This initiative highlights growing trade tensions between the two nations.

The US sanctions, effective since August 1, are purportedly aimed at decreasing American reliance on foreign copper. India, branding these duties as safeguard measures, is prepared to impose retaliatory tariffs on certain US goods, as noted in a WTO communication.

The standoff underscores broader negotiations centered around a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with India and the US striving to double their trade volume to $500 billion by 2030. However, discussions have stalled over US demands for greater access to Indian agriculture and dairy sectors.