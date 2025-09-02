Left Menu

India Challenges US Tariffs on Copper, Seeks WTO Intervention

India has requested consultations with the US at the WTO over 50% tariffs on certain copper products. The move comes as India plans retaliatory duties over US tariffs on steel, aluminum, and auto components. The tariffs, effective from August 1, aim to reduce US dependence on foreign copper.

In a bold move, India has initiated consultations with the United States at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over recent 50% tariffs imposed by Washington on a selection of copper products. This initiative highlights growing trade tensions between the two nations.

The US sanctions, effective since August 1, are purportedly aimed at decreasing American reliance on foreign copper. India, branding these duties as safeguard measures, is prepared to impose retaliatory tariffs on certain US goods, as noted in a WTO communication.

The standoff underscores broader negotiations centered around a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with India and the US striving to double their trade volume to $500 billion by 2030. However, discussions have stalled over US demands for greater access to Indian agriculture and dairy sectors.

