Left Menu

Parsvnath Developers Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Income Decline

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, a real estate company, reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 347.27 crore in the last fiscal year, compared to Rs 594.13 crore previously. The company, based in Delhi, saw its total income drop to Rs 303.45 crore from Rs 493.72 crore a year earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:44 IST
Edit
Parsvnath Developers Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Income Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Wednesday a narrowed consolidated net loss of Rs 347.27 crore for the latest fiscal year, attributed to a decrease in income.

This marks an improvement from the Rs 594.13 crore net loss experienced in the preceding year. Total income also saw a downturn, falling to Rs 303.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to Rs 493.72 crore previously.

The Delhi-based developer has been instrumental in creating numerous residential and commercial projects throughout North India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Surge as BJP Leader Arrested for Vandalism

Political Tensions Surge as BJP Leader Arrested for Vandalism

 India
2
Tragic Family Dinner: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized in Bokaro

Tragic Family Dinner: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized in Bokaro

 India
3
Four killed, three missing as collapse of portion of a dam triggers flash flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district: Officials.

Four killed, three missing as collapse of portion of a dam triggers flash fl...

 India
4
Firstsource Solutions Recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS Research

Firstsource Solutions Recognized as Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS Research

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025