Parsvnath Developers Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Income Decline
Parsvnath Developers Ltd, a real estate company, reported a reduced consolidated net loss of Rs 347.27 crore in the last fiscal year, compared to Rs 594.13 crore previously. The company, based in Delhi, saw its total income drop to Rs 303.45 crore from Rs 493.72 crore a year earlier.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Wednesday a narrowed consolidated net loss of Rs 347.27 crore for the latest fiscal year, attributed to a decrease in income.
This marks an improvement from the Rs 594.13 crore net loss experienced in the preceding year. Total income also saw a downturn, falling to Rs 303.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to Rs 493.72 crore previously.
The Delhi-based developer has been instrumental in creating numerous residential and commercial projects throughout North India.
