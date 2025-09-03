Parsvnath Developers Reports Narrowed Loss Amid Income Decline

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Wednesday a narrowed consolidated net loss of Rs 347.27 crore for the latest fiscal year, attributed to a decrease in income.

This marks an improvement from the Rs 594.13 crore net loss experienced in the preceding year. Total income also saw a downturn, falling to Rs 303.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to Rs 493.72 crore previously.

The Delhi-based developer has been instrumental in creating numerous residential and commercial projects throughout North India.

