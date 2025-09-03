Unveiling Chennai's Prime Realty: NoBroker Property Carnival Returns
The NoBroker Property Carnival in Chennai promises a comprehensive real estate experience. Happening at Le Royal Meridien on September 6-7, it showcases top developers and offers exclusive deals, from rental returns to discounted rates, catering to both homebuyers and investors seeking prime properties in Chennai.
- Country:
- India
The NoBroker Property Carnival is set to make a triumphant return to Chennai, offering prospective homebuyers and investors a prime opportunity to explore the city's real estate landscape. Scheduled for September 6th and 7th at Le Royal Meridien, Guindy, this event is expected to draw considerable attention with its comprehensive lineup of residential projects and exclusive offers, running from 9 AM to 8 PM each day.
Under one roof, the carnival will feature some of Chennai's most esteemed developers, including Casagrand Private Limited, Puravankara, TVS Emerald, and many more. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with these developers to gain detailed project insights, arrange site tours, and secure unique event-only deals. Notable offers include assured rental returns for 1 BHK and 2 BHK units, on-the-spot discounts, and enticing interior packages.
Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker, emphasized the significance of the carnival: "Chennai is one of India's most vibrant housing markets. We aim to make the homebuying process transparent and rewarding. With trusted developers and exclusive deals, this is an unmatched opportunity for potential buyers." Free entry and walk-ins are encouraged for this two-day real estate spectacle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IndiaBonds and Upstox Join Forces to Enhance Retail Participation in Bond Investment Platform
Jain Irrigation Systems Plans Major Fundraising via Institutional Investment
Mitsui OSK Liners Eyes India's Maritime Boom with Strategic Investment
Trident Ltd Greenlights Rs 250 Crore Investment in Trident Global Corp for Strategic Stake
Steady, Strategic Growth: Unlocking the Power of Systematic Investment Plans