Tamil Nadu Textiles Grapple with American Tariffs: Calls for Relief Intensify
The DMK is pressuring the BJP-led central government to protect Tamil Nadu's textiles industry, heavily impacted by American tariffs. The tariffs threaten mass job losses and industrial closures in Tiruppur, prompting demands for a relief package from PM Modi. The scale of exports to the US heightens the industry's vulnerability.
The ruling DMK has called on the central government, led by the BJP, to take immediate action to shield Tamil Nadu's textiles sector from crippling American tariffs. As the DMK asserts, the tariffs could result in significant job losses and closures of 3,000 industrial units in Tiruppur alone.
DMK's official publication, ''Murasoli,'' criticized the BJP for its focus on garnering votes from the western parts of Tamil Nadu without addressing the economic distress caused by the tariffs. The DMK claims that the BJP prioritizes corporate giants like Adani and Ambani over local industry protection.
To mitigate the impact, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has urgently requested federal relief measures, including special fund packages and structural reforms, emphasizing the state's reliance on US-bound exports. With 31% of its exports directed to the US, Tamil Nadu stands more exposed than other Indian states.
