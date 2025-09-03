Forging Resilient Trade: A New Paradigm
Experts from global institutions, including the UN and India, will convene in Vladivostok to discuss creating flexible, technologically independent trade institutions amidst economic shifts. The dialogue, initiated by Russia, aims to address trade fragmentation and explore strategies for a more equitable global trading architecture.
In Vladivostok, international experts, including UN and Indian representatives, will gather to explore the creation of independent and adaptable trade institutions in response to global economic changes. The event, titled 'The Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth,' will delve into overcoming trade fragmentation and constructing a fairer global trade framework.
Originating from a directive by President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Open Dialogue initiative is evolving into a platform fostering innovative ideas for global reformation. This year's agenda emphasizes strengthening Russia's trade connections with the World Majority and devising new cooperative mechanisms resistant to external pressures.
The Open Dialogue will also examine the impact of Western protectionist measures on international trade systems. Experts like Professor Juan Antonio de Castro de Arespacochaga highlight the urgent need for a dynamic, technology-driven trade architecture. Special focus will be on the Global South's role and regulatory harmonization to mitigate regulatory fragmentation risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
