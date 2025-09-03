India-Europe Trade Talks Nearing Critical Milestone

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed India's eagerness to advance negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union towards a decisive conclusion. Speaking at a joint media briefing following discussions with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar underscored the significance of this international collaboration.

The discussions centered around reinforcing bilateral ties in key areas such as the economy, climate change, defense, and technology. Jaishankar acknowledged Germany's plan to bolster trade with India and commended the German commitment to resolving export control issues conducive to this goal.

There is notable interest from Germany regarding cooperation in the semiconductor sector, with promises of full support for the India-EU FTA talks. Additionally, the two nations are exploring potential partnerships in the green hydrogen sector, showcasing the deepening Indo-German relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)