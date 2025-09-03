Traffic Chaos Looms as Yamuna's Fury Rises

Traffic diversions have been announced by the Delhi Traffic Police due to swelling waters of the Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat, affecting the Outer Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh bypass.

Police indicated that congestion on the affected stretch is imminent, prompting diversions at Wazirabad-Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada-IP College red light.

Commuters are warned to avoid these areas, plan alternatives, and refrain from parking illegally, while emergency vehicles will be prioritized. Cooperation with traffic authorities is urged for a smoother flow of vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)