Tamil Nadu Signs Strategic MoUs with UK Firms to Boost Economic Growth

Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to the UK led to significant MoUs in sectors like aerospace, defence, and maritime, strengthening Tamil Nadu's economic potential. Notable investments include Rolls-Royce expansion plans, Lloyd's List's Chennai base, and educational collaborations aiming to boost innovation and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:18 IST
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has successfully led a series of discussions in the United Kingdom, culminating in strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various leading companies, according to an announcement by the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday.

These MoUs represent significant strategic steps for Tamil Nadu's future as a national and global leader in high-value sectors. A highlight was the meeting with Rolls-Royce, which is set to expand its operations in Tamil Nadu, establishing an MRO facility and a training center, besides expanding its IAMPL joint venture in Hosur.

Lloyd's List Intelligence will expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai, adding 200 jobs. Other partnerships include Britannia RFID's investment in RFID technology in the garment industry and educational collaborations that will enhance Tamil Nadu's research and innovation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

