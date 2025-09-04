Left Menu

Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the transformative impact of GST rate reductions, aiming to boost consumption and economic growth. Speaking at multiple industry events, he called on businesses to pass GST benefits to consumers, promoting domestic products, and contributing to India's growth journey towards becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:28 IST
Game-Changing GST Reforms Boost India's Economic Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has stressed the importance of passing on GST benefits to consumers, calling the recent tax cuts the 'biggest ever reform' since India's independence. He believes the move will significantly boost demand across various sectors, furthering India's economic growth.

Speaking at the India MedTech Expo 2025 and other industry gatherings, Goyal projected that India will emerge as the third largest global economy within two years, progressing from a $4 trillion economy to a $30 trillion economy by 2047. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the path-breaking GST reforms.

Goyal urged industries to promote products made in India, emphasizing the benefits to both consumers and the broader economy. He noted that lower GST rates symbolize a Diwali gift that would enhance the ease of living and improve the quality of life for 1.4 billion citizens, fostering investment, job growth, and a healthy economic cycle.

TRENDING

1
Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

 India
2
IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

 India
3
Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

 India
4
Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025