Authorities in Portugal are examining the circumstances surrounding a tragic incident involving a popular funicular railway in Lisbon. The railway derailed and ended in a catastrophic crash, resulting in at least 17 fatalities and 21 injuries.

The scene of the crash was marred by the mangled remains of the yellow tram-like funicular, which collided with a building near its track. Eyewitnesses recounted the horror as the speeding carriage came hurtling down the steep hill, crashing into the structure with a deafening impact.

Amidst the grief, questions loom over the funicular's braking system, and whether earlier complaints about the haulage cable had been adequately addressed. Maintenance protocols, the municipal transport company claims, were thoroughly followed, but investigations continue. The historic Gloria line, known for its significant tourist traffic, serves as a vital connection between downtown Lisbon and the Bairro Alto district.