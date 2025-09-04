Left Menu

Investment Boom in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the former Samajwadi Party government for exploitation and lack of development, while highlighting new investment projects in Gorakhpur worth Rs 2,251 crore. He emphasized security, investment, and employment as central to the current administration's growth strategy, aiming to create widespread job opportunities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:28 IST
Investment Boom in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a firm stand against the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government on Thursday, attacking it for alleged exploitation of entrepreneurs and prevalent 'goonda tax' during its tenure. He asserted that recent changes have significantly improved the business environment since he assumed office in 2017.

In a ceremony inaugurating projects worth Rs 2,251 crore in Gorakhpur, Adityanath launched the 'bhoomi pujan' for Coca-Cola's new plant and other industrial ventures. Addressing the audience, he hailed the double-engine government for fostering investments, security, and employment, contrasting it with the divisive politics he attributed to his predecessors.

Noteworthy projects include Coca-Cola's Amrit Bottlers plant, expected to create around 1,200 jobs, and new industrial units by companies like APL Apollo Tubes and Technoplast Packaging. Adityanath pledged that initiatives like these reflect a broad strategy to ensure that no youth in Uttar Pradesh needs to seek work outside the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

 India
3
IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

 India
4
Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025