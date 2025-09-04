Investment Boom in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a firm stand against the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government on Thursday, attacking it for alleged exploitation of entrepreneurs and prevalent 'goonda tax' during its tenure. He asserted that recent changes have significantly improved the business environment since he assumed office in 2017.

In a ceremony inaugurating projects worth Rs 2,251 crore in Gorakhpur, Adityanath launched the 'bhoomi pujan' for Coca-Cola's new plant and other industrial ventures. Addressing the audience, he hailed the double-engine government for fostering investments, security, and employment, contrasting it with the divisive politics he attributed to his predecessors.

Noteworthy projects include Coca-Cola's Amrit Bottlers plant, expected to create around 1,200 jobs, and new industrial units by companies like APL Apollo Tubes and Technoplast Packaging. Adityanath pledged that initiatives like these reflect a broad strategy to ensure that no youth in Uttar Pradesh needs to seek work outside the state.

