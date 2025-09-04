Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

A car accident in Berlin injured multiple people, including several children and one adult who was severely injured. The incident, described by the emergency services as an accident, occurred on Thursday in the German capital, prompting an immediate response from Berlin's fire brigade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:47 IST
Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A car drove into pedestrians in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, resulting in injuries to several individuals, according to emergency services who classified the event as an accident.

Among the injured were some children who thankfully sustained only light injuries. However, an accompanying adult suffered severe injuries, the Berlin fire brigade's spokesperson confirmed.

The incident has prompted a swift response from the city's emergency teams as they continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

 India
2
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.

India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; t...

 India
3
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

 India
4
Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025