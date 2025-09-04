Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several
A car accident in Berlin injured multiple people, including several children and one adult who was severely injured. The incident, described by the emergency services as an accident, occurred on Thursday in the German capital, prompting an immediate response from Berlin's fire brigade.
A car drove into pedestrians in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, resulting in injuries to several individuals, according to emergency services who classified the event as an accident.
Among the injured were some children who thankfully sustained only light injuries. However, an accompanying adult suffered severe injuries, the Berlin fire brigade's spokesperson confirmed.
The incident has prompted a swift response from the city's emergency teams as they continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.
