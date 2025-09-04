Left Menu

GST Overhaul Boosts FMCG, Consumer Durables and Cement Stocks

The GST Council has streamlined tax slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22. This move is expected to lower costs on consumer goods and cement, benefiting multiple sectors. Stocks in FMCG, consumer durables, cement, and hospitality rose as a result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:05 IST
In a significant tax reform, the GST Council has approved a simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, leading to reduced costs on a range of goods. The new tax slabs, limited to 5% and 18%, will take effect on September 22, coinciding with the start of Navaratri.

This adjustment has positively influenced stock markets as shares of leading FMCG companies such as Emami, Colgate Palmolive, and Britannia Industries saw notable gains. Cement stocks also surged, with Sagar Cements experiencing an 8.58% increase. The consumer durables and hospitality sectors have similarly benefited from this overhaul.

The tax cuts aim to spur domestic spending and alleviate economic strain, particularly amidst US tariffs. Key commodities and personal use items will witness price reductions, while hotel accommodations below Rs 7,500 per day will attract a lower GST rate of 5%, bolstering the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

