GST Overhaul Boosts FMCG, Consumer Durables and Cement Stocks

In a significant tax reform, the GST Council has approved a simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, leading to reduced costs on a range of goods. The new tax slabs, limited to 5% and 18%, will take effect on September 22, coinciding with the start of Navaratri.

This adjustment has positively influenced stock markets as shares of leading FMCG companies such as Emami, Colgate Palmolive, and Britannia Industries saw notable gains. Cement stocks also surged, with Sagar Cements experiencing an 8.58% increase. The consumer durables and hospitality sectors have similarly benefited from this overhaul.

The tax cuts aim to spur domestic spending and alleviate economic strain, particularly amidst US tariffs. Key commodities and personal use items will witness price reductions, while hotel accommodations below Rs 7,500 per day will attract a lower GST rate of 5%, bolstering the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)