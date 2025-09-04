Left Menu

DTC Bus Engulfed in Flames after Collision in Delhi

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus was engulfed in flames after a motorcycle collided with it in the Delhi Cantonment area. All passengers safely evacuated, and the fire was extinguished. The motorcycle driver fled, leaving behind a TVS Apache registered to Sameer Rohilla. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:35 IST
A Delhi Transport Corporation bus was reduced to ashes Thursday morning after a motorcycle crashed into it in the Delhi Cantonment area, police reported.

The collision triggered sparks that quickly ignited the CNG-based vehicle. The DTC bus, on its route from Uttam Nagar to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, caught fire as it paused at the Dhaula Kuan bus stop, allowing passengers to get off. Thankfully, all onboard were evacuated before the flames spread extensively.

The motorcycle involved, linked to Sameer Rohilla of East Kailash, was abandoned by its injured driver, who is now receiving treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Two fire engines swiftly controlled the blaze at the scene, and a technical investigation is underway to confirm the fire's cause, whether due to collision sparking or a CNG fault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

