Left Menu

GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Consumption-Driven Growth

Mukesh Ambani praises India's second-generation GST reforms for enhancing consumption-driven growth. Reliance Industries promises to pass tax benefits to consumers. The GST changes aim to lower inflation and simplify doing business, boosting economic growth towards double digits. Reliance Retail commits to transparent benefit transfer to customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:51 IST
GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Consumption-Driven Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani lauded India's second-generation GST reforms, describing them as a significant catalyst for consumption-driven growth. Ambani, as chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the nation's largest retail chain, announced the company's commitment to passing on tax rate reductions to consumers.

He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming the GST rationalization as a crucial step in making goods more affordable, reducing business complexities, and stimulating retail sector growth. These reforms are expected to further propel India's GDP, potentially raising growth closer to double digits.

Echoing similar optimism, his daughter Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, emphasized the regime's impact in easing household budgets and simplifying industry compliance. She assured that Reliance Retail would ensure customers benefit transparently from day one, reinforcing consumer confidence and bolstering economic growth.

TRENDING

1
Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process

 India
2
High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

 India
3
Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Envoy Meets Qatari Officials to Address Gaza Crisis

Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Envoy Meets Qatari Officials to Address Gaza Cris...

 Global
4
Roy Jones Jr. Finally Receives 1988 Olympic Gold Medal in Heartwarming Gesture

Roy Jones Jr. Finally Receives 1988 Olympic Gold Medal in Heartwarming Gestu...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025