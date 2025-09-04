Left Menu

Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised recent GST reforms as an 'early, historic Diwali gift' by PM Modi, designed to lower essential item costs and benefit citizens. This shift to a two-tier rate structure has increased Goa's taxpayers from 22,197 in 2017 to 47,332 in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:56 IST
Historic GST Reforms: An 'Early Diwali Gift' for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday hailed the recent GST reforms as an 'early, historic Diwali gift' orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at slashing the prices of essential goods, thereby significantly benefitting citizens across the country.

His remarks followed the GST Council's approval of sweeping changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which now operates on a streamlined two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent. According to Sawant, these reforms have received widespread support from all societal sectors.

Sawant emphasized that these measures will not only fortify Aatmanirbhar Bharat but also enhance living standards and business ease. Since GST's 2017 launch, Goa has seen taxpayers increase by 112%, from 22,197 to 47,332, with state GST revenue soaring from Rs 1,463 crore in the 2017-18 financial year to Rs 4,424 crore today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Bridging Heritage and Modernity in Education

Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi: Bridging Heritage and Modernity in Education

 India
2
U.S. and Ecuador: A Trade Agreement Nears

U.S. and Ecuador: A Trade Agreement Nears

 Ecuador
3
Insolvency Showdown: JAL's $12,000 Crore Bidding Battle

Insolvency Showdown: JAL's $12,000 Crore Bidding Battle

 India
4
District of Columbia Sues Over 'Military Occupation' of National Guard

District of Columbia Sues Over 'Military Occupation' of National Guard

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025