An historic cable car derailed in Lisbon, resulting in the tragic death of at least 16 people, revealing critical shortcomings in the city's 'old charm' facade. With infrastructure that appeals to tourists yet is aging and inadequate, Lisbon faces a crisis in maintaining safety standards.

The crash occurred when the railcar veered off the track and hit a nearby building, leaving passengers trapped in wreckage. A snapped traction cable was identified as the cause, with much of the blame placed on outdated materials and design dating back to 1914. Experts argue that modern materials could minimize the impact of such accidents.

As tourism has increased dramatically, the city's infrastructure has struggled to adapt; safety concerns are exacerbated by outdated technology in earthquake-prone Lisbon. Debates persist about balancing historic preservation with modernizing infrastructure to meet current safety expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)