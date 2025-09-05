Fatal Funicular Tragedy: U.S. Citizen Among Victims in Lisbon
A tragic incident occurred in Lisbon involving a funicular derailment, resulting in the death of at least 16 individuals, including a U.S. citizen. The U.S. State Department is actively providing support to the victim's family, while Portuguese authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
A tragic funicular derailment in Lisbon has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, including a U.S. citizen, as confirmed by the State Department on Thursday.
The U.S. government is diligently offering consular assistance to the victim's family both domestically and in Portugal.
Authorities in Lisbon have initiated an investigation to determine what led the popular tourist railway to crash down a hill, causing numerous casualties and injuries.
