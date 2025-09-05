Samsung, LG Electronics push AI home strategies in Europe

South Korea's biggest home appliance makers, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, unveiled their strategies for artificial intelligence in homes at Europe's largest home appliance fair on Thursday, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea. As the competition from Chinese rivals intensifies, Samsung Electronics Co. presented its "AI Home" vision at a press event ahead of the official opening of Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2025 in Berlin, with some 800 global media and partners in attendance.

As per the report, Kim Cheol-ki, vice head of Samsung Electronics' digital appliances unit, said, "A billion AI devices will spread to homes worldwide within the next three years," pledging to make AI part of everyday living. The company highlighted "Ambient AI," a system designed to run unobtrusively by analyzing temperature, lighting, movement and other cues to tailor household functions. Features include a morning briefing on Galaxy smartphones, automated climate control, and "Family Care," which monitors relatives who do not live together via appliance and phone usage patterns.

On the other hand, LG Electronics Inc. showcased its LG ThinQ platform that links appliances, IoT devices, and external services. Demonstrations included scenarios such as cooking, camping, and home care, while "ThinQ Up" upgrades existing devices with new AI functions. "IFA 2025 will be a turning point where the European appliance market is reshaped by high-efficiency appliances and AI home solutions," Ryu Jae-chul, head of home appliance division at LG Electronics, said.

As per a separate report by Pulse, LG Electronics, on Tuesday, had joined forces with the United Kingdom's largest power supplier to accelerate the rollout of heat pump heating and cooling systems across Europe. The company said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Octopus Energy on August 28th, 2025, at the British firm's London headquarters to pursue strategic collaboration in cleantech.

Under the partnership, LG's high-efficiency heat pump systems are set to be integrated with Octopus' Kraken platform and launched in major European markets, including the United Kingdom and Germany. The company plans to expand the scope of collaboration to additional products and regions over time. (ANI)

