U.S. F-35s Deployed to Caribbean: Rising Tensions with Venezuela

The U.S. has ramped up its military presence in the Caribbean by deploying 10 F-35 fighter jets to an airfield in Puerto Rico. This move is part of a broader strategy to combat drug cartels in the region, according to sources, and is increasing tensions with Venezuela.

President Trump has consistently linked Venezuelan President Maduro's government to drug trafficking, an accusation Caracas vehemently denies. Recently, U.S. officials accused Venezuelan fighter jets of a provocative flight over American territory, further straining relations.

The deployment of advanced stealth fighters is seen as a powerful bolster to U.S. capacity in the region, countering the narcotics threat from designated organizations. However, critics, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, argue the legality of these actions, citing the lack of Congressional authorization for such military activities.

