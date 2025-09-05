U.S. F-35s Deployed to Caribbean: Rising Tensions with Venezuela
The U.S. has deployed 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico to combat drug cartels, escalating military activities in the Caribbean, particularly in response to Venezuela's alleged provocations. The move aims to curb narcotics trafficking blamed on Venezuelan President Maduro, who denies these connections, sparking diplomatic strains.
The U.S. has ramped up its military presence in the Caribbean by deploying 10 F-35 fighter jets to an airfield in Puerto Rico. This move is part of a broader strategy to combat drug cartels in the region, according to sources, and is increasing tensions with Venezuela.
President Trump has consistently linked Venezuelan President Maduro's government to drug trafficking, an accusation Caracas vehemently denies. Recently, U.S. officials accused Venezuelan fighter jets of a provocative flight over American territory, further straining relations.
The deployment of advanced stealth fighters is seen as a powerful bolster to U.S. capacity in the region, countering the narcotics threat from designated organizations. However, critics, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, argue the legality of these actions, citing the lack of Congressional authorization for such military activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Military Intensifies Operations Against Venezuelan Cartels
Trump Reaffirms U.S. Military Support for Poland Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Poland Eyes Expansion of U.S. Military Presence
U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Cartels in Lethal Strike
U.S. Military Intensifies Fight Against Narco-Trafficking