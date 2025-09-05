Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Plummets Amid Weak Jobs Data Sparking Rate Cut Speculation

The U.S. dollar fell sharply as monthly jobs data revealed fewer jobs created than expected, prompting speculation of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Key currency pairs saw the dollar weaken, while U.S. Treasury yields dropped. Wall Street indices rose, and gold reached record highs amid economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:04 IST
U.S. Dollar Plummets Amid Weak Jobs Data Sparking Rate Cut Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar took a significant hit on Friday, weakening against major currencies following weak job numbers that fell short of economists' expectations. The Labor Department confirmed nonfarm payrolls rose by just 22,000 in the past month, a stark contrast to the anticipated 75,000, triggering forecasts of a Federal Reserve interest rate reduction.

Following the report, the dollar depreciated by 0.99% to 147.03 against the Japanese yen and declined 0.99% to 0.7998 against the Swiss franc. The euro climbed 0.79% to $1.174425, poised for weekly gains. Juan Perez of Monex USA attributed the hiring struggles to increased costs born from trade policy changes.

U.S. Treasury yields and Wall Street indices reflected mixed sentiments, with benchmark 10-year notes dropping 10.4 basis points to 4.072%. Traders are now considerably pricing possible Fed rate cuts, while gold reached new highs amid currency volatility. The pound also rose after political turbulence in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industries

Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industr...

 India
2
Punjab Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Adversity

Punjab Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Adversity

 India
3
Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister

Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister

 Global
4
Economic Uncertainty Weighs on U.S. Stock Market Post-August Jobs Report

Economic Uncertainty Weighs on U.S. Stock Market Post-August Jobs Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025