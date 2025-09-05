Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Devotees' Auto-Rickshaw Hit by Van in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a tragic accident claimed the life of an auto-rickshaw driver, Sajid Rai, while nine others were injured. The vehicle, carrying temple-bound devotees, was struck by a pickup van. Authorities seized both vehicles, and the van driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:08 IST
A tragic road accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district resulted in the death of an auto-rickshaw driver and left nine others injured, according to a police report. The unfortunate incident occurred on the Ramgarh–Bokaro main road near the Rajrappa police station area.

The collision involved an auto-rickshaw laden with devotees en route to a temple and a pickup van coming from Gola. The driver, identified as Sajid Rai, a resident of Barkakana, lost his life on the spot, while one of the injured, Babita Devi, was seriously hurt and referred to RIMS in Ranchi for treatment.

Officer-in-charge Krishna Kumar confirmed that the pickup van's driver fled the scene, while authorities have seized both vehicles involved. The injured devotees, residents of Bihar's Patna and Bhagalpur regions, are receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

