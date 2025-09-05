Left Menu

Inflation Data and Tariff Uncertainties Loom Over U.S. Stocks

U.S. stock investors face new challenges with upcoming inflation data, tariff uncertainties, and changes in government bond yields. Despite being at a record high, the stock market grapples with potential interest rate cuts due to weaker job growth. The situation intensifies as legal battles over tariffs continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A wave of inflation data is set to confront U.S. stock investors next week as markets battle fresh uncertainties around tariffs and government bond yields. This comes amid equities reaching near record valuations. Despite an uneven start to September, the S&P 500 index hit a record high on Thursday.

Investors anticipate the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report, crucial for insights into potential interest rate cuts and the fallout from tariffs. Recent remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have fueled expectations of a rate cut at the September 16-17 meeting. Following weak job growth, bets on more aggressive easing increased.

The highest risks this year like tariffs returned to focus after a ruling declared most of Trump's tariffs illegal, adding to market unpredictability. As long-bond yields rose, U.S. stock investors remain cautious, particularly with the S&P 500's valuation rising significantly above its long-term average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

