Left Menu

Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi

An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi after over two hours in the air due to a technical issue. With more than 180 passengers and six crew members, the flight departed at 11:10 PM Friday and returned by 1:44 AM Saturday. Passengers were later flown out on another flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:14 IST
Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight headed to Abu Dhabi from Kochi was forced to return to its departure city early Saturday morning following a technical problem, according to unnamed sources.

The flight, carrying over 180 passengers and six crew members, took off from Kochi at 11:10 PM on Friday. It had to turn back and land at approximately 1:44 AM on Saturday, the insiders revealed.

Passengers were subsequently accommodated on a different plane to complete their journey to Abu Dhabi, departing around 3:30 AM with a fresh crew, as the original crew's duty time had expired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dembélé's Injury Strikes Panic: PSG's Champions League Defense in Jeopardy

Dembélé's Injury Strikes Panic: PSG's Champions League Defense in Jeopardy

 Poland
2
Chargers Stun Chiefs in Thrilling Brazilian NFL Opener

Chargers Stun Chiefs in Thrilling Brazilian NFL Opener

 Global
3
Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi

Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi

 India
4
Luis Suárez Hits Headlines with Another Suspension

Luis Suárez Hits Headlines with Another Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025