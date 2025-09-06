Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi
An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi after over two hours in the air due to a technical issue. With more than 180 passengers and six crew members, the flight departed at 11:10 PM Friday and returned by 1:44 AM Saturday. Passengers were later flown out on another flight.
An IndiGo flight headed to Abu Dhabi from Kochi was forced to return to its departure city early Saturday morning following a technical problem, according to unnamed sources.
The flight, carrying over 180 passengers and six crew members, took off from Kochi at 11:10 PM on Friday. It had to turn back and land at approximately 1:44 AM on Saturday, the insiders revealed.
Passengers were subsequently accommodated on a different plane to complete their journey to Abu Dhabi, departing around 3:30 AM with a fresh crew, as the original crew's duty time had expired.
