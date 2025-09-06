Left Menu

Unlocking Tourism Insights: New Survey to Boost Andaman's Appeal

The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has launched the Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to better understand tourism spending, visitor profiles, and trip characteristics. This data will aid in developing robust tourism policies and infrastructure, enhancing the islands' global tourism appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:16 IST
The Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has initiated the Domestic Tourism Expenditure Survey (DTES) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This strategic effort aims to analyze domestic tourism spending patterns and visitor demographics to aid in the formation of effective tourism policies and infrastructure improvements.

According to a senior official, the survey will provide valuable insights into tourism patterns, allowing for a deeper understanding of spending tendencies and traveler profiles. This information is crucial for transforming the archipelago into a world-class tourism hub. The survey has engaged various stakeholders and is set to run until June 2026.

The effort includes detailed data collection on household and tourism spending, feeding into the Tourism Satellite Account to measure tourism's economic impact. The region has already observed significant growth in tourist numbers, underscoring the importance of this survey to capitalize on the rising interest in the area's attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

