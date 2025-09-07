Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. Conclude Talks on Detained Workers in Georgia

South Korea and the U.S. have concluded discussions on the release of Korean workers detained in Georgia. The majority of those held were Korean nationals following a raid at a Hyundai facility. South Korea plans to enhance its visa systems to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to resolve diplomatic tensions, South Korea and the United States have recently concluded negotiations regarding the release of detained Korean workers in Georgia, as confirmed by a senior South Korean presidential official on Sunday.

According to Kang Hun-sik, the Presidential Chief of Staff, arrangements are now underway to facilitate the return of the workers, pending the completion of administrative formalities. This follows a significant enforcement action by U.S. federal agents at a Hyundai Motor manufacturing site, marking the largest operation by the Department of Homeland Security in its investigative realm.

Amidst these developments, South Korea secured a pivotal trade agreement with the United States valued at $350 billion, aiming to bolster Korean business ventures in American markets. Additionally, President Donald Trump may visit South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in October, providing a platform for further diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

