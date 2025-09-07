Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh’s Resurgence: From 'BIMARU' to Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the state's past identity crisis and the negative 'BIMARU' label, emphasizing its economic revival. Over the past eight years, UP has transformed into India's second-largest economy, with significant improvements in employment and educational opportunities through transparent governance and skill development initiatives.

Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the state's past identity crisis and the stigma of being labeled 'BIMARU' by highlighting a significant transformation during his tenure.

Addressing an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Lucknow for newly-selected ITI instructors, Adityanath detailed the state's remarkable economic turnaround, shifting from a struggling economy to the second-largest in the country. He attributed this success to the collaborative efforts of the state government, officials, and public representatives.

The Chief Minister also noted the transparency and merit-based approach in government recruitments, boasting of over 60 lakh job creations, with 14 lakh youth trained under the UP Skill Development Mission, thereby combating the previous trend of industry and ITI shutdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

