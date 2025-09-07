Left Menu

Kolkata Metro: Commuter Surge and Digital Ticket Boom in Pre-Puja Season

Kolkata Metro saw nearly 50 lakh commuters in the first week of September, fueled by pre-Durga Puja shopping. The Blue Line remains the busiest, while the Green Line alternative gains popularity. Digital ticketing increased, with over 1.82 lakh QR code tickets sold during the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:51 IST
In a remarkable surge, nearly 50 lakh people chose the Kolkata Metro as their travel mode in the first week of September, positioning it as the city's preferred and affordable option, a Metro official confirmed on Sunday.

The increased ridership is largely attributed to the pre-Durga Puja shopping period, with many commuters seeking fast and congestion-free transit to bustling shopping areas. The Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Sahid Khudiram) remains the busiest, averaging 7.49 lakh passengers daily in early September.

The new Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) has swiftly become a favorite for cross-river travelers, offering connectivity across the Bhagirathi River. The rise in digital ticket sales is noteworthy, with over 1.82 lakh mobile QR tickets sold, touting an increased demand for contactless transit solutions.

